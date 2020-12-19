Donald Trump says Moderna's vaccine approved; US FDA denies claim

in a tweet on Friday said Moderna Inc’s vaccine had been approved and would ship immediately, although the US Food and Drug Administration has made no public announcement yet regarding its decision.

A panel of outside FDA advisers met to discuss Moderna's vaccine on Thursday and an agency decision was expected as soon as within a few hours, at the time of going to press.

“Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

The Thursday panel of outside FDA advisers had endorsed its use with a 20-0 vote, and one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed its risks. Bloomberg News reported that the FDA has said there has not been an emergency authorisation yet of Moderna’s vaccine.

Pence says Moderna's vaccine could be approved ‘within hours’

At the time of the story going to press, US Vice-President Mike Pence said the US approval for Moderna Inc’s could come within hours later, after President tweeted that the vaccine had been approved.





The US Food and Drug Administration has made no public announcement yet regarding its decision, and redirected Reuters to its statement from Thursday that the agency was working to rapidly authorize the vaccine.

States say they’re getting less vaccine than expected

Some US states say the federal government has cut their allocations of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine for next week without explanation. Oregon’s allotment of Pfizer doses for next week was cut by 40 per cent, Governor Kate Brown said in a tweet Thursday evening.

