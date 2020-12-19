Donald Trump says Moderna's vaccine approved; US FDA denies claim

-
ALSO READ
Moderna's Covid vaccine ready to ship pending FDA approval: US health chief
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for use by end of year, says US
US FDA confirms 94.1% efficacy of Moderna vaccine, says it's safe
Experts react to Moderna's 94.5% effective vaccine against Covid-19
Covid-19: Vaccine firms give Moderna a shrug, say no rush on tie-ups
-
Donald Trump in a tweet on Friday said Moderna Inc’s vaccine had been approved and would ship immediately, although the US Food and Drug Administration has made no public announcement yet regarding its decision.
A panel of outside FDA advisers met to discuss Moderna's vaccine on Thursday and an agency decision was expected as soon as within a few hours, at the time of going to press.
“Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.
The Thursday panel of outside FDA advisers had endorsed its use with a 20-0 vote, and one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed its risks. Bloomberg News reported that the FDA has said there has not been an emergency authorisation yet of Moderna’s vaccine.
Pence says Moderna's vaccine could be approved ‘within hours’
At the time of the story going to press, US Vice-President Mike Pence said the US approval for Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine could come within hours later, after President Donald Trump tweeted that the vaccine had been approved.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: US Vice President Mike Pence gets vaccine in public event
The US Food and Drug Administration has made no public announcement yet regarding its decision, and redirected Reuters to its statement from Thursday that the agency was working to rapidly authorize the vaccine.
States say they’re getting less vaccine than expected
Some US states say the federal government has cut their allocations of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine for next week without explanation. Oregon’s allotment of Pfizer doses for next week was cut by 40 per cent, Governor Kate Brown said in a tweet Thursday evening.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU