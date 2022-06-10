European Central Bank raises 2022 inflation forecast to 6.8% from 5.1%

The raised its projections once again on Thursday but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment.

The ECB now sees over its 2 per cent target throughout its projection horizon, accepting that rapid price growth is not nearly as temporary as it had forecast for the past year.

is seen averaging 6.8 per cent this year, well above the 5.1 per cent predicted in March, while it is seen at 3.5 per cent in 2023 and 2.1 per cent in 2024.

It will raise interest rates next month for the first time in 11 years, followed by another hike in September, as it catches up with other central banks worldwide in pivoting from supporting the during the Covid-19 pandemic to squelching soaring inflation.

The surprise announcement Thursday will end an extended period of extremely low interest rates and face complications from weakening prospects for economic growth.

“Russia’s unjustified aggression towards continues to weigh on the in Europe and beyond,” Bank President Christine Lagarde told reporters.

The war is “disrupting trade, is leading to shortages of materials and is contributing to high energy and commodity prices”.

The bank's 25-member monetary policy council, which met in Amsterdam, said inflation had become a “major challenge” and that those forces had “broadened and intensified” in the 19 countries that use the euro currency. Consumer prices rose by a record 8.1 per cent in May, while the target is 2 per cent.

The ECB will end its economic stimulus program and raise rates by a quarter-point in July. It left open the possibility that it would make a more drastic, half-percentage-point increase in September, saying that if the inflation outlook persists or deteriorates, “a larger increment will be appropriate".