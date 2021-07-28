Expand number of types of cybercrimes from 9 to 23, Russia proposes to UN

has proposed to the to expand the number of internationally designated types of from nine to 23, Deputy Prosecutor General Petr Gorodov told Sputnik.

submitted the world's first-ever draft convention on countering cybercrime to the UN on Tuesday. The draft convention, presented by Gorodov in Vienna, "introduces new elements of crimes committed using information and communication".

"The draft reflects 23 corpus delicti, including unauthorized access to personal data, illegal distribution of counterfeit medicines and medical devices, terrorism, extremism, rehabilitation of Nazism, illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, involvement of minors in illegal activities and much more -- all the most relevant in the world of cybercrime," Gorodov said.

According to Gorodov, the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime of the Council of Europe is outdated as it was introduced in 2001 and determines "only nine types" of

The draft convention pays great attention to procedural aspects, as well as emergency mechanisms of interaction, which increase the speed and efficiency of law enforcement agencies in investigating "of a cross-border nature and requiring an instant response," the deputy prosecutor general added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)