Facebook gave some firms special access to user data: British lawmakers

published a cache of internal Facebook Inc documents, which indicates that the social network gave certain special access to user data even after promising to limit such access for third-party apps. The data, released on Wednesday, was obtained from Six4Three, an app developer that is currently in a legal dispute with Facebook.





ALSO READ: Facebook loses the tag of 'best place to work in US' to Bain & Company

"The documents gathered for their baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context," a Facebook spokesperson said.



ALSO READ: Another Facebook faux pas

"We stand by the platform changes we made in 2015 to stop a person from sharing their friends' data with developers."