Kristalina Georgieva to remain IMF chief after board's vote of confidence

The Monetary Fund’s executive board expressed its full confidence in Managing Director after reviewing allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favour China.

But Treasury Secretary put Georgieva on notice that she would closely monitor the IMF’s follow-up and evaluate any new facts or findings, and called for proactive steps to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the

The Fund’s 24-member board and Treasury issued separate lengthy statements after a week of marathon meetings over Georgieva’s actions as World Bank CEO that threw into question her continued leadership of the

Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist and the first person from a developing country to head the fund, had denied the claims. She welcomed the board's endorsement in a separate statement of her own and she said was pleased its members had agreed the allegations against her were unfounded.

“This has obviously been a difficult episode for me personally,” she said. “However, I want to express my unyielding support for the independence and integrity of institutions such as the World Bank and IMF; and my respect for all those committed to protecting the values on which these organisations are founded.”

Georgieva had won the support of France and other European governments last week, but U.S. and Japanese officials pushed for a more thorough review of the allegations, according to sources.

At issue was a damning report prepared by the law firm WilmerHale for the World Bank's board about data irregularities in the bank's now-canceled “Doing Business” report. The firm's report alleged that Georgieva and other senior officials applied “undue pressure” on bank staff to make changes to boost China's ranking in the report, just as the bank was seeking Beijing’s support for a major capital increase.