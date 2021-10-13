Kristalina Georgieva to remain IMF chief after board's vote of confidence

-
ALSO READ
Georgieva's future at IMF still unclear after marathon board meeting
Will distribute 'Special Drawing Rights' to member countries by Aug: IMF MD
IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6%: Managing Director
Janet Yellen declines to take IMF Chief's calls after scandal
IMF's Georgieva wins some European backing as board debates her future
-
The International Monetary Fund’s executive board expressed its full confidence in Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after reviewing allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favour China.
But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put Georgieva on notice that she would closely monitor the IMF’s follow-up and evaluate any new facts or findings, and called for proactive steps to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF.
The Fund’s 24-member board and Treasury issued separate lengthy statements after a week of marathon meetings over Georgieva’s actions as World Bank CEO that threw into question her continued leadership of the IMF.
Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist and the first person from a developing country to head the fund, had denied the claims. She welcomed the board's endorsement in a separate statement of her own and she said was pleased its members had agreed the allegations against her were unfounded.
“This has obviously been a difficult episode for me personally,” she said. “However, I want to express my unyielding support for the independence and integrity of institutions such as the World Bank and IMF; and my respect for all those committed to protecting the values on which these organisations are founded.”
Georgieva had won the support of France and other European governments last week, but U.S. and Japanese officials pushed for a more thorough review of the allegations, according to sources.
At issue was a damning report prepared by the law firm WilmerHale for the World Bank's board about data irregularities in the bank's now-canceled “Doing Business” report. The firm's report alleged that Georgieva and other senior officials applied “undue pressure” on bank staff to make changes to boost China's ranking in the report, just as the bank was seeking Beijing’s support for a major capital increase.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU