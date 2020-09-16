New flashpoint: US issues China travel warning, bans five exports

The Donald Trump administration issuing a sweeping new advisory warning against travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, citing the risk of “arbitrary detention” and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.” It also banned cotton, hair products, computer components, and some textiles from China’s Xinjiang province which are made “using forced labour”.

The travel advisory is likely to heighten tensions between the US and China which have spiked since Beijing’s imposition on Hong Kong of a strict new national security law in June. The new advisory warned US citizens that China imposes “arbitrary detention and exit bans” to compel cooperation with investigations, pressure family members to return to China from abroad, influence civil disputes and “gain bargaining leverage over foreign governments.”

Earlier, the US government banned the import of select goods from China, alleging that they are produced in forced labour camps in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.

China’s foreign ministry said the import ban on some products from Xinjiang region was sabotaging global supply chains.