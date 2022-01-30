No plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades: Nato

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Explained: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians over Ukraine
Joe Biden talks sanctions, Vladimir Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
US sanctions China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, others over human rights issues
US sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia in invasion efforts
-
Nato has no plans to deploy combat troops to non-Nato member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.
Asked on BBC Television whether he would rule out putting Nato troops in Ukraine if Russia does invade, Stoltenberg said: "We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine ... we are focusing on providing support."
"There is a difference between being a Nato member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine. There's no doubt about that."
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU