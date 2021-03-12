Novavax's coronavirus vaccine 96% effective in UK late-stage trial

-
Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine was 96 per cent effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in the United Kingdom, the company said on Thursday. There were no cases of severe illness or deaths among those who got the vaccine, the company said, in a sign that it could stop the worse effects of new variants that have cropped up.
The vaccine was 86 per cent effective in protecting against the more contagious virus variant first discovered and now prevalent in the United Kingdom, for a combined 90 per cent effectiveness rate overall based on data from infections of both versions of the coronavirus.
In a smaller trial conducted in South Africa — where volunteers were primarily exposed to another newer, more contagious variant — the vaccine was 55 per cent effective, based on people without HIV, but still fully prevented severe illness.
Novavax is also developing new formulations of its vaccine to protect against emerging variants and plans to initiate clinical testing of these shots in the second quarter of this year.
Results from the final analysis of the UK trial were largely in line with interim data released in January.
The company expects to use the data to submit for regulatory authorisation in various countries. Novavax expects data from a 30,000-person trial in the United States and Mexico by early April.
The UK trial, which enrolled more than 15,000 people aged 18 to 84, assessed efficacy of the vaccine during a period with high transmission of the UK virus variant now circulating widely.
Novavax plans to produce its two-shot vaccine at eight manufacturing locations, including the Serum Institute of India.
