RBS likely to appoint Alison Rose as first female chief: Sky News

Group Plc is likely to appoint Alison Rose as chief executive officer (CEO) — succeeding Ross McEwan — possibly as soon as next week, Sky News reported citing unidentified people in the industry.

Rose, currently deputy CEO of Natwest Holdings, will become the first woman to head a major UK high-street bank, Sky said.

Banking regulators are considering the state-owned lender’s application to appoint Rose to the CEO’s position, according to the report.

An RBS spokesman, in an e-mail statement to Bloomberg News, said the process to appoint McEwan’s successor was “ongoing.”



The lender added that its next CEO would be confirmed in due course, once an appointment was finalised.

In April, RBS had announced that it would begin an external and internal search after McEwan said he would leave the bank within a year.

Last month, McEwan was named head of National Australia Bank.