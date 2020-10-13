JUST IN
Russia approves trial of Covid-19 vaccine on group of over 60s: Report

The testing will be conducted alongside an ongoing late-stage trial, known as a Phase III, of the vaccine on 40,000 volunteers in Moscow

Reuters 

The health ministry has approved a trial of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

Russia’s health ministry has approved a trial of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on 110 volunteers over the age of 60, the RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The testing will be conducted alongside an ongoing late-stage trial, known as a Phase III, of the vaccine on 40,000 volunteers in Moscow.

