Switch Mobility plans £300 mn investment for EVs in UK and India

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has get investments of around £300 million in the UK and India to develop electric buses and light commercial vehicles.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday praised Switch Mobility’s investment in the UK and India. On a two-day visit to India, Johnson said Switch is an example of a business strengthening bilateral trade between countries. UK and Indian businesses confirmed more than £1bn in new investments.
“We are delighted that the Prime Minister has commended the investment Switch is making to become a leader in electric transportation as an example of the benefits of UK-India collaboration. Since forming Switch Mobility over a year ago, we have seen the pace of change to electric vehicles for public and commercial transportation increase significantly,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility.
The company is expecting to create over 4,000 skilled jobs in the UK and India as part of the investment, the UK Prime Minister’s visit also coincided with the launch of the Company’s new 12m electric bus for India and the announcement of a new technical centre in the UK.
“With a strong order bank of nearly 600 buses and ambitious investment plans already in place, we believe we are well placed to capitalise on this growth. The new 12m bus has been designed specifically taking into account the requirements of the Indian market and delivering a range of up to 300km,” he added.
As part of the company’s investment into the UK, Switch’s new Technical Centre will be the focal point of its Global Research and Development team.
Creating over 130 skilled jobs and led by Chief Technology Officer, Roger Blakey, the Centre will focus on development of Switch’s next generation vehicles. The venue is expected to open in June 2022 and will work closely with Switch’s existing R&D offices in Chennai, Leeds and Valladolid employing a further 200 engineers.
