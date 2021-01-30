Taiwan's GDP growth outpaces China's for the first time in 30 years

Taiwan’s economic growth outpaced that of China’s for the first time in 30 years, helped by its early control of coronavirus and stellar export performance.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.98 per ce t last year, the official data showed Friday, compared with China’s 2.3 per cent rise. That was faster than the 2.55 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

In 1990, was a $166 billion dominated by exports of consumer electronics and plastic goods, while had just opened its first McDonald’s restaurant, an early milestone in its reform and opening up that led to a generational shift in global economic power. That was also the last year that Taiwan’s economic growth outpaced that of its giant neighbour.

was able to avoid the strict lockdowns that brought most other economies to a halt. With a few exceptions, Taiwanese businesses, offices and schools stayed open throughout the year.