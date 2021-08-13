Too soon to predict economic spillover of crisis to Pakistan: IMF 

The Monetary Fund is "carefully watching" the Taliban's advance in a spokesperson said on Friday, but added it was too early to predict the economic spillover in neighbouring programme countries like

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on on Friday, wresting control of its second and third biggest cities.

"The is carefully watching the fast-moving situation on the ground in Afghanistan," an spokesperson told Reuters. "It is premature to speculate on the outcome and potential economic spillovers to Pakistan".

has a $6 billion IMF programme that began in 2019. The government and the Fund's staff have been in talks in recent months to try to finalise the programme's latest progress review but are yet to reach agreement.

"We stand ready to continue supporting achieve the objectives of debt sustainability and strong and sustainable growth," the IMF spokesperson said.

"No date is currently set for concluding these (review) talks, as we are focused on the reforms and policy steps needed to achieve the programme objectives," which include reducing debt and reforming the country's energy sector, the spokesperson added.



Pak forces clash with Afghans at border



Pakistani border personnel clashed with hundreds of Afghans wanting to cross into from a key border crossing in Chaman closed by Taliban in the restive Balochistan province. Hundreds of Afghans had gathered wanting to cross over but the Taliban are not allowing anyone to cross their demands were met. (PTI)



