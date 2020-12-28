UK PM Boris Johnson sees major changes after Brexit deal, says report

Prime Minister said major changes are coming in the UK as the result of the trade deal his government negotiated with the European Union, completing the country’s separation from the bloc, the Telegraph reported.

“We can’t sort of suddenly decide that we’re free and then not decide how to exercise it,” Johnson said in his first interview since the deal was reached on December 24. “This government has a very clear agenda to unite and level up and to spread opportunity across the country.”

The agreement on the UK’s exit from the EU’s single market and customs union will allow for tariff and quota-free trade in goods after December31. It doesn’t apply to the services industry — about 80 per cent of the UK — or financial services.

The deal establishes a new framework for businesses on both sides of the Channel that leaves UK businesses facing more barriers to trade than they did while Britain was a member of the EU while freeing the British Parliament from many of the constraints imposed by EU membership. Now that it has gained more freedom to independently set regulations, and financial and immigration policy, the UK would not “diverge for the sake of diverging,” he said.