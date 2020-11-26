UK will suffer its deepest recession in more than 300 years: Rishi Sunak

-
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak warned the UK will suffer its deepest recession in more than 300 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with 2.6 million unemployed, as he set out government spending plans.
Sunak announced billions of pounds for new infrastructure projects to boost jobs, and support for low-paid workers, but he cut spending on policies he said were hard to “justify” — such as public sector pay rises and overseas aid. “Our health emergency is not yet over and our economic emergency has only just begun,” Sunak told Parliament. “So our priority is to protect people’s lives and livelihoods.”
The chancellor’s statement to Parliament on Wednesday began the British state’s painful reckoning with the financial consequences of the pandemic. With renewed lockdowns threatening further economic damage, the chancellor focused on support for jobs and the unemployed, plowing tens of billions of pounds into infrastructure spending, and ensuring the health care system can cope with a resurgent wave of infections.
Sunak’s choices will set the tone for the ruling Conservative Party’s approach to the fiscal legacy of the coronavirus.
The most noteworthy announcement in advance was the biggest uptick in defense spending in three decades: a four-year, £24 billion investment in the country’s armed forces that pleased traditional Conservatives. The chancellor also confirmed a cut in the UK’s foreign aid budget to 0.5 per cent of national income, breaking a promise to spend 0.7 per cent.
