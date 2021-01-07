UK court denies bail to Julian Assange in US extradition case: Report

-
Julian Assange (pictured) was denied bail by a London judge who cited the WikiLeaks founder’s years hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy as evidence that he remained a flight risk.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser refused to give the 49-year-old bail after she blocked his deportation Monday because of his risk of suicide. He will remain in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison, where he’s been for nearly two years.
Assange “still has an incentive to abscond,” Baraitser said, pointing to his previous breaking of bail conditions. The US government is appealing her extradition ruling. The Australian spent the last decade either in a UK prison or hiding out in the embassy in London to avoid deportation. He’s fighting efforts to bring him to America to face charges of espionage for his role in releasing hundreds of thousands of pages of classified documents via WikiLeaks, with the help of US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.
