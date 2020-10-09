UK govt to pay £2 million to settle corona testing case, says report

The has agreed to settle a lawsuit over how it selected an IT contract for coronavirus testing at its Lighthouse labs, the BBC reported. The settlement will cost the government up to £2 million.

British company Diagnostics AI claimed it lost out to a European rival UgenTec despite spotting some positive coronavirus cases its rival missed. It sued the government over the decision, claiming the selection process was "unfair and unlawful".

Lighthouse labs are a UK-wide network of specialist coronavirus laboratories managed by the government and run by private firms.