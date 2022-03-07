Ukraine suspends exports of some products amid risk of food shortage

-
ALSO READ
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
-
Amid the risk of food shortages due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine has decided to suspend exports of some food products including meat, oats and sugar.
A Ukrainian government statement said exports of "meat, rye, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet and salt" will be halted, CNN reported.
The statement said exports of wheat, corn, poultry, eggs and oil will be allowed only with the permission of the country's Ministry of Economy.
According to the American broadcaster, supermarkets across Ukraine are running short of produce as supply routes become more difficult.
This comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven wheat prices to record highs.
Media reports said that several countries are concerned about the inevitable shortage of grain as Russia and Ukraine together account for 30 per cent of global wheat exports.
Russia's military operation that began last month has severely hampered trade from Black Sea ports, driving up wheat prices and further pushing global food inflation.
Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat, with Ukraine in fourth place, while the two countries together account also for 19 per cent of corn exports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU