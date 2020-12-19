UMG value $36.8 billion after Tencent Holdings buys further 10% stake

A Tencent Holdings-led consortium will acquire an additional 10 per cent of Group, in a deal that values the world’s biggest music company at 30 billion euros ($36.8 billion).

The purchase will bring Tencent’s holding in the music group to 20 per cent following a deal last year for a stake at the same valuation. UMG’s connection to the Chinese internet giant will help boost its expansion in Asia, and Tencent will also take a minority holding in UMG’s Chinese subsidiary, the label’s parent company, Vivendi SA, said in a statement on Friday.

Vivendi will also sell additional minority stakes in UMG ahead of its plans to list the unit by 2022. The company plans to use cash from the deals to reduce debt and to finance share buybacks and acquisitions. UMG’s entry onto the stock market could give the music group more financial clout to compete with rivals such as Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

Vivendi shares rose 1.2 per cent to 26.29 euros at 9:44 am in Paris on Friday. The company’s stock has gained 1.9 per cent this year. Tencent declined 0.5 per cent in Hong Kong.

For Tencent, the increased stake will help it continue to diversify a business that’s heavily focused on gaming and the Chinese market.

In other deals this year, Tencent helped orchestrate the combination of Huya and DouYu Holdings, creating a Chinese game-streaming giant with a market value of more than $11 billion. It has also proposed taking private Chinese gaming firm Leyou Technologies Holdings.

has been boosted by a surge in streaming that has dragged the industry out of a decade-long slump, helping Vivendi through the pandemic lockdown.