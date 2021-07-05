Unvaccinated in US account for 99% Covid-19 deaths, says Anthony Fauci

JUST IN
The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the pandemic, the highest national toll in the world

AP | PTI  |  Washington DC 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Donald Trump answers questions during the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Reuters
Dr Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert

America's top infectious disease expert says about 99.2 per cent of recent Covid-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people.

Dr Anthony Fauci says “it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.” He tells NBC's “Meet the Press” it's frustrating “where you have a formidable enemy” in the coronavirus and “yet we do have a countermeasure that's highly, highly effective. And that's the reason why it's all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn't being completely implemented in this country.”

Fauci cites the reasons for opposition to the vaccine by some Americans, whether it's “ideological” or whether some “are just fundamentally anti-vax or anti-science.” He says the country does “have the tools to counter” the pandemic and he's asking people to “put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus.”

Fauci notes the US is “very fortunate” that it has “enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country.

And there are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines.” The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the pandemic, the highest national toll in the world.

UAE overtakes Seychelles as most vaccinated nation

The United Arab Emirates has overtaken Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

The Persian Gulf nation has so far administered 15.5 million doses, enough to cover 72.1 per cent of its mostly expatriate population of 10 million based on a two-dose regimen. The Seychelles has administered enough doses to cover 71.7 per cent of its population of just under 100,000. Bloomberg

Face masks in UK to become ‘matter of personal choice’

Trends in the fight against Covid-19 are “very positive,” even with cases high, putting England on course for a “more permissive phase” as the mandatory face mask rule is dropped this month, said UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick. The government hopes to remove remaining legal restrictions on July 19, and the rules in place to tackle the virus are set to become “matters of personal choice,” Jenrick said on Sunday.Bloomberg

First Published: Mon, July 05 2021. 00:34 IST

