US House clears two key Bills to boost competitiveness with China

The House passed two Bills that are expected to form the core of legislation in the chamber designed to boost US research and development in response to China’s challenge to U.S. economic supremacy.

By wide bipartisan margins, the House authorised more funding for the National Science Foundation and additional money for the Department of Energy, following a similar effort in the Senate that saw the passage of a comprehensive $250 billion measure that included more than $52 billion in incentives and grants for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

“The US has long been a beacon of excellence in science and engineering,” House Science Committee Chair Eddie Bernice Johnson said. “While we should be cognizant of our increasing global competition, we must not be constrained by it. To continue to lead, we must chart our own course.”

While the Senate pulled separate pieces of legislation into a single bill intended to bolster US competitiveness with China, the House is taking a more piecemeal approach. Some lawmakers and industry groups are pressing for the House to include the incentives for chipmakers in whatever package eventually emerges.

“As the legislation advances, we urge Congress to include $52 billion to fund the critical semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing initiatives” included in previous congressional legislation that was never funded, Semiconductor Industry Association said.