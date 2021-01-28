US restores relations with Palestine; Biden talks to Russian president

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, a reversal of the Trump administration's cut-off and a key element of its new support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict agreed to by Israelis and Palestinians. First Biden-Putin call shows both cautious Biden and Russian leader held their first conversation as counterparts on Tuesday. According to the White House, Biden raised concerns about the arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Russia’s alleged involvement in a massive cyber espionage campaign and reports of Russian bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. Russia OKs new START nuclear treaty The lower house of Russian Parliament on Wednesday quickly approved the extension of the last remaining nuclear arms control pact days before it's due to expire. Biden to target drilling, fossil fuel subsidies The Biden administration is set to announce on a new batch of executive actions aimed at combating climate change that will pause new oil and gas leases on federal land, reduce fossil fuel subsidies, and strengthen measures to protect poor and minority neighborhoods from pollution, according to the White House.

Biden's focus on climate change has cheered partners and environmental advocates, but upset Big Oil, which has been arguing the moves will cost the US millions of jobs and billions of dollars in revenue.