US to pay $1.95 bn to Pfizer for producing 100 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses

The agreement allows the US government to acquire an additional 500 million doses

Reuters  |  Washington 

The United States government said on Wednesday it will pay $1.95 billion for Pfizer Inc to produce and deliver 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the United States.

The agreement allows the US government to acquire an additional 500 million doses, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense said.
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 18:03 IST

