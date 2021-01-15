WHO team arrives in Wuhan; Biden to unveil $1.5-trillion stimulus package

-
-
Thirteen international experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Wuhan on Thursday for the long-awaited probe into the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, while two others did not board the flight from Singapore to the central Chinese city after they tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies.
“The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, #China, today. The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travellers,” the World Health Organization said in a tweet.
“Two scientists are still in #Singapore completing tests for #COVID19. All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for Covid-19 in their home countries prior to travelling”, it said. “They were tested again in #Singapore and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies”, the WHO said.
China reports first Covid death in 8 months
China recorded its first Covid death in 8 months as new mutant strains continue to worry experts about the virus’ spread. China has again locked down millions in its pursuit of fighting the pandemic.
Biden team working on new stimulus
President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus package proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic with an economic lifeline that could exceed $1.5 trillion and help minority communities.
The stimulus package has a price tag above $1.5 trillion and includes a commitment for $1,400 stimulus checks, according to a source, and Biden is expected to commit to partner with private companies to increase the number of Americans getting vaccinated.
