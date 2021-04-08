World Bank's David Malpass warns against 'high' global minimum tax

-
-
The head of the World Bank has warned world leaders against setting a global minimum tax rate for companies that is too high. In an interview with the BBC, David Malpass said he did not want to see new rules that would hinder poor countries' ability to attract investment.
The 21% global minimum rate called for by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “strikes me as...high”, he added. Officials said on Wednesday they hope to reach a global tax deal by mid-year.
“Yellen has said a global minimum tax on companies is necessary to stop a 30-year race to the bottom, which has seen countries slash rates on companies, in an effort to woo business investments. She is in favour of having all countries agree to a minimum tax rate of 21%. Meanwhile, the US under President Joe Biden is seeking to increase its minimum tax rate to 28%. To US lawmakers, Yellen has made the case that establishing a global minimum tax would allow the US to remain competitive, despite that increase,” he said.
