RRB ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 to be out soon, here's how to check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RBB) is expected to release the admit cards of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment exam 2018 soon on its official website-- www.indiarail.gov.in

The first-stage examination for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts will be conducted on August 9, 2018. While the mock link for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be released tomorrow. (July 26, 2018)

Here's how to check ALP, Technician admit card 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- www.indiarail.gov.in or click here

Step 2: Find your division.

Step 3: Click on the ' ALP or Technician Admit Card 2018' button

Step 4: Enter details such as registartaion number and password

Step 5: Press the 'Submit' button

Next, download your admit card and take a print out of it.

Examination pattern for CBT:

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes and will carry a total of 75 question. The test will be in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) mode, and the questions will be based on all subjects covering Mathematics, General Knowledge and Reasoning, General sciences and more.

Note: There will be a negative marking (1/3rd) for every incorrect answer.

Important dates to remember:

Date of issuing admit cards: 4 days prior to CBT

RRB ALP examination date: August 9, 2018

This recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class 10th and ITI or have done diploma/ graduation in engineering course.

The recruitment notification was released in March by Indian Railways (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians.

