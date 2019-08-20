SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 released: Steps to download it from ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for combined higher secondary level examination’s skill test and document verification. Candidates can download their admit card for SSC CHSL Skill test/DV from the official website of regional The CHSL skill test will be conducted from August 26 to September 20, 2019. Candidates can check the date, time and venue of their test on their admit card.

SSC has also released a merit list with names and roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the skill test/DV.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official website of - ssc.nic.in

— Click on 'Admit Card' tab

— Click on the link given to reach the regional websites

— Once the regional SSC website opens, click on the latest notice link flashing on the top that reads SSC CHSL 2017 skill test admit card

— Enter registration/ roll number and other login credentials

— Click ob submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.



SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019: Get direct link here

Skill Test will be conducted for Data Entry Operator (DEO) post and typing test will be conducted for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Sorting Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant posts.

Important details

A total of 1,427 candidates were shortlisted for the Skill Test for DEO post in C&AG department, and 229 candidates were shortlisted for the Skill Test for DEO post in departments other than C&AG. For the typing test, 33,967 candidates were shortlisted.

The duration of the Skill Test for DEO post will be 15 minutes and the duration of the Typing Test will be 10 minutes.