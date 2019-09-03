UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019: Apply for 415 posts today on upsconline.nic.in

-
UPSC NDA NA 2 2019: 2019: Today is the last day for candidates to apply for UPSC NDA and UPSC NA 2. In July, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the recruitment notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) 2. Candidates need to visit the official website upsconline.nic.in. to fill the application form.
There are a total of 415 vacancies, of which 70 posts are for National Defence Academy and 45 for Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). UPSC conducts the NDA, NA exams twice a year. The UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2019 will be conducted on November 17, 2019.
UPSC NDA II 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Click on part-II
Step 3: Fill details, register yourself
Step 4: Using registered email id, log-in and fill both form I and II
Step 5: Make payment
Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA & NA Exam (2) 2019:
Educational Qualification:
National Defence Academy – 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) – 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
UPSC NDA & NA Exam (2) 2019 Age Limit:
The candidates should not be born earlier than July 2, 2000 and not later than 1st July, 2003.
Selection process:
Successful candidates, selected on the basis of a written examination, psychological aptitude test, intelligence and personality test and SSB Interview, will join the the National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla,Pune, or the Naval Academy in Kerala.