Bharti Airtel rallies 6% on strong operational performance in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel Q1 preview: Losses likely to narrow despite fall in ARPU
Bharti Airtel rallies 10%, hits all-time high on strong Q4 results
Bernstein initiates coverage on Bharti Airtel with an 'outperform' rating
Bharti Airtel trades lower for fourth straight day, hits 4-month low
Bharti Airtel Q2: Stable qtr in the offing; losses to contract, ARPU rise
-
Shares of Bharti Airtel moved up 6 per cent to Rs 459 on the BSE in early morning deals on Wednesday, after the company reported strong operating performance with beat on average revenue per user (ARPU), subscriber addition and margins for the July-September 2020 quarter (Q2FY21).
Bharti Airtel’s India business, monthly ARPU, an important matrix to gauge the telco's performance, rose to Rs 162 from Rs 128 a year ago and Rs 157 in the June 2020 quarter. 4G data customers at 152.7 million were up by 14.4 million for the quarter, the company said in a press release. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin was up 366 basis points (bps) year on year (YoY) at 46 per cent — the highest in at least five quarters.
“Despite robust data traffic volumes of 7.6b GB (with 16.4 GB/user), data traffic / subscribers are less than 50 per cent of RJio levels. Moreover, the gap in network capacity is significantly smaller, thus highlighting a healthy network capacity and room for improvement. It has a healthy 537k base stations (closer to RJio), with the number of unique broadband towers also at a healthy 199k”, Motilal Oswal Securities said in results flash.
Losses narrow
Bharti Airtel's consolidated net loss for the Q2FY21 has narrowed sharply to Rs 763 crore, a decline of 97 per cent YoY. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 23,045 crore in the same quarter last year, after provisioning for the adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues.
The company posted the highest ever quarterly revenue, mainly on account of customer addition and higher data consumption. Revenues increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 25,785 crore compared to Rs 21,131 crore a year ago. Data consumption grew by 58 per cent YoY, which reflects strong engagement of customers on our network. In India, revenues rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 18,747 crore.
“Airtel continues to report resilient numbers, especially on Indian wireless business front. The major positive read through is strong subscriber addition and ARPU traction, which percolated into superior EBITDA. The management commentary on tariff hike would be a key monitorable ahead,” ICICI Securities said in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU