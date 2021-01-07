BSE-listed companies' m-cap zooms to record Rs 193.18 trillion

-
The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over Rs 193.18 trillion on Thursday.
At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed frims on the BSE stood at Rs 1,93,18,126.74 crore (USD 2.6 trillion).
The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped nearly 81 points to close at 48,093.32 on Thursday despite opening with gains.
"Taking cue from a positive opening in the Asian market, today the domestic market too opened higher. However, the optimism was short lived, and profit-booking led to the benchmark index ending flat for the day," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.
Equity indices declined for the second straight session.
Reliance Industries Limited remained the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 12,11,467.12 crore, followed by TCS at Rs 11,37,985.71 crore.
The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent in 2020, which saw both ruthless selling and massive buying amid the COVID-19 crisis. Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore last year.
