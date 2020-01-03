Corporate debt, govt bonds improve returns of National Pension Scheme

The National Pension Scheme’s (NPS’) tier-I equity plans have delivered high single-digit to low double-digit returns over the past year, beating several categories of equity mutual fund schemes. Returns from government bonds and corporate debt were even higher, pushing overall returns for investors.

Government bond plans returned 13.6 per cent on an average, nearly 3.4 percentage points higher than the 10.2 per cent delivered by equity schemes. Corporate debt plans returned an average of 10.9 per cent over the same period. Kotak Pension Fund was the best performer in the equity ...