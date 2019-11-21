CSB Bank IPO: Why lender may ride the Street and be its dark horse

If one attaches importance to its past performance, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly Catholic Syrian Bank) is clearly a no-go zone. However, if an investor is willing to heap praises on the bank for its course correction, then the bank offers an interesting and different proposition.

With 33 per cent of its book comprising gold loans and 68 per cent business coming from Kerala, the bank has a concentration no other listed private bank has. CSB could be termed as a ‘gold loan offering bank’. Even if gold loans don’t strike as a major retail loan ...