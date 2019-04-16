Deepak Fertilisers jumps 22% in two days on expansion, fund raising plan

Shares of rose by 8 per cent to Rs 169 on Thursday, gaining 22 per cent in past two trading days on the BSE after the company announced the commercial production of complex at Dahej, Gujarat.

The new facility, with project cost of approximately Rs 550 crore, has production capacity of around 92 KTPA for concentrated (CNA) and around 149 KTPA for diluted (DNA), the company said.

Nitric Acid in different grades are used in nitro aromatics, pharmaceuticals, dyes, steel rolling industry, defence and explosive industries. Major players in the Aromatics segment have expanded their capacities for existing and new products which is expected to drive demand for CNA in the medium to long term in the region.

Deepak Fertilisers in a separate regulatory filing said that its board of directors and its wholly owned subsidiary, Smartchem Technologies (STL), will hold a meeting on April 22, 2019 to consider and approve issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) by the Company for an aggregate amount of $30 million and issuance of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCD) by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary STL aggregating to $30 million to IFC.

The company, in its last annual general meeting held in September 2018, had already taken shareholders' approval for capital raising options and issuance of FCCBs for an aggregate amount of Rs 600 crore.

During calendar year 2018, shares of Deepak Fertilisers had underperformed the market by falling 65 per cent, due to weak earnings. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6 per cent during the year. Thus far in 2019, it was down 7 per cent, against 8 per cent rally in the benchmark index till Monday.

At 10 AM; the stock was trading 3.62 per cent higher at Rs 162.95 on the BSE, against 0.03 per cent decline in Sensex.