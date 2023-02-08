Domestic shareholding NSE-listed firms hits fresh record high of 24.44%

-
ALSO READ
Govt asks Sebi to ease public shareholding norms for IDBI Bank: Report
Shareholding gaffe at Glenmark Life: Focus shifts to Sebi new rules
Decoded: What exactly is a public float and why is it so important?
The stakes get bigger: Why Gautam Adani had to re-assess his position
Govt likely to sell 11% stake in IRFC by FY24 as part of disinvestment plan
-
The shareholding of domestic investors — both institutional and individual — hit a record high of 24.44 per cent in the NSE-listed companies during the third quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q3FY23), shows provided by Prime Database.
“This was the fifth consecutive quarter where domestic holdings have increased…showcasing the rising dominance of domestic investors,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.
Aided by inflows of Rs 47,349 crore, the shareholding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rose to 20.18 per cent during Q3FY23 from 19.98 per cent at the end of Q2FY23.
“To put this in perspective, FPI share was 23.3 per cent while the combined share of domestic investors was just 18.47 per cent as on March 31, 2015,” Haldea added.
Within the domestic investor category, holdings of mutual funds (MFs) rose for the sixth quarter to an all-time high of 8.09 per cent while holdings of insurance companies reached a five-year high of 5.65 per cent.
Shareholding of retail investors fell 11 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 7.23 per cent, while that of high networth individuals (HNIs) also declined 1 bp to 1.89 per cent.
Meanwhile, promoters’ shareholding in private firms decreased to a three-year low of 43.25 per cent, from 44.59 per cent on September 30, 2022.
Government holding in listed PSUs rose to a 4-year high of 7.99 per cent, from 6.87 per cent.
|How they stack up
|-
|Shareholding (%)
|Value of holdings (Rs trn)
|-
|Sep'22
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'22
|FPI
|19.98
|20.18
|53.06
|55.7
|MF
|7.97
|8.09
|21.16
|22.33
|Insurance
|5.57
|5.65
|14.98
|15.58
|Retail
|7.34
|7.23
|19.48
|19.94
|HNI
|1.9
|1.89
|5.06
|5.22
|Source: Prime Database; Universe: NSE listed firms
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 20:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU