Business Standard

Domestic shareholding NSE-listed firms hits fresh record high of 24.44%

Shareholding of retail investors fell 11 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 7.23%, while that of high networth individuals (HNIs) also declined 1 bp to 1.89%

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

markets

The shareholding of domestic investors — both institutional and individual — hit a record high of 24.44 per cent in the NSE-listed companies during the third quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q3FY23), shows provided by Prime Database.

“This was the fifth consecutive quarter where domestic holdings have increased…showcasing the rising dominance of domestic investors,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.

Aided by inflows of Rs 47,349 crore, the shareholding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rose to 20.18 per cent during Q3FY23 from 19.98 per cent at the end of Q2FY23.

“To put this in perspective, FPI share was 23.3 per cent while the combined share of domestic investors was just 18.47 per cent as on March 31, 2015,” Haldea added.

Within the domestic investor category, holdings of mutual funds (MFs) rose for the sixth quarter to an all-time high of 8.09 per cent while holdings of insurance companies reached a five-year high of 5.65 per cent.

Shareholding of retail investors fell 11 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 7.23 per cent, while that of high networth individuals (HNIs) also declined 1 bp to 1.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, promoters’ shareholding in private firms decreased to a three-year low of 43.25 per cent, from 44.59 per cent on September 30, 2022.

Government holding in listed PSUs rose to a 4-year high of 7.99 per cent, from 6.87 per cent.

How they stack up
- Shareholding (%) Value of holdings (Rs trn)
- Sep'22 Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'22
FPI 19.98 20.18 53.06 55.7
MF 7.97 8.09 21.16 22.33
Insurance 5.57 5.65 14.98 15.58
Retail 7.34 7.23 19.48 19.94
HNI 1.9 1.89 5.06 5.22
Source: Prime Database; Universe: NSE listed firms

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 20:10 IST

