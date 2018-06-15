Exit of Dr Reddy's pushes pharma weight to 8-year low in Sensex rejig

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities has upgraded the earnings estimates of Sensex for FY19, in the wake of changes in the composition of the index effective Monday (June 18). According to the brokerage, Sensex’s earnings per share (EPS) for 2019-20 will see an upgrade of 1.7 per cent due to the inclusion of the proposed changes to the index. Metal and mining firm Vedanta has been included in the index with a weight of 1.3 per cent.

This takes the total weight of metal firms in the index to 2.6 per cent. On the other hand, Dr. Reddy’s ...