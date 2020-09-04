Global markets ignoring current, potential negatives: HDFC Securities CEO

Global markets are looking at post-Covid growth and ignoring all current and potential negatives, says Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities. He tells Ashley Coutinho in an interview that a weak dollar could help improve India’s trade and current account situation and FPI flows.

Edited excerpts: The crash in March was followed by a rebound after April. Are you surprised by the extent and swiftness of the bounce-back? Though we had expected markets to recover from the initial panic, the speed of rebound has surprised us. The easy money policies by central banks and ...