Gold price today at Rs 52,410 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,400 a kg

today jumped to Rs 52,410 from Rs 51,320 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 62,400 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the of 22-carat climbed to 48,050 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it jumped to Rs 46,560. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,140 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 50,780 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, December gold futures was up 0.93 per cent to Rs 49,093 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 61,903 per kg.

The rose by Rs 481 to Rs 48,887 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in-line with bullish trends in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,406 per 10 gram on Wednesday. Silver price too went up by Rs 555 to Rs 63,502 per kilogram on Thursday. It was at Rs 62,947 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, extended gains on Thursday as the dollar fell to a 2-1/2 year low while investors grew optimistic of an eventual breakthrough in negotiations over a fresh U.S. coronavirus aid package. "The dollar has been losing ground especially versus the euro, pushing higher," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"It's not your typical safe-haven demand because there is broad-based economic optimism at the moment related to the vaccine situation."

Hopes of a stimulus deal and optimism over vaccine progress pushed the U.S. dollar to its lowest since April 2018, making bullion cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Although U.S. lawmakers were unable to agree on a fresh relief package, early signs indicate that a $908 billion bipartisan proposal could be gaining traction as a negotiating tool.