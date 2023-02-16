JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold prices unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,160 per 10 gram

Silver prices, on the other hand, decreased by Rs 450 per kg. The precious metal is selling at Rs 69,950 per kg

Topics
Gold and silver | Precious metals | Gold

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,160. Silver prices, on the other hand, decreased by Rs 450 per kg. The precious metal is selling at Rs 69,950 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,400 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

US gold prices dropped to their lowest in over a month on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as better-than-expected US economic data raised worries the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,835.39 per ounce by 2:53 p.m.

ET (1953 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.1% lower at $1,845.30.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,160 and Rs 52,400, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,310 and Rs 52,550, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,980 and Rs 53,150, respectively.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 69,950, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it sells at Rs 72,000.

US spot silver dropped 1% to $21.63 per ounce, platinum was down 1.8% to $914.34 and palladium fell 2.1% to $1,465.80.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:29 IST

