Gold prices unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,160 per 10 gram

prices remained unchanged on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,160. Silver prices, on the other hand, decreased by Rs 450 per kg. The precious metal is selling at Rs 69,950 per kg.

The price of 22-carat also remained unchanged from yesterday's close at Rs 52,400 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

US prices dropped to their lowest in over a month on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as better-than-expected US economic data raised worries the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,835.39 per ounce by 2:53 p.m.

ET (1953 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.1% lower at $1,845.30.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,160 and Rs 52,400, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,310 and Rs 52,550, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,980 and Rs 53,150, respectively.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 69,950, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it sells at Rs 72,000.

US spot silver dropped 1% to $21.63 per ounce, platinum was down 1.8% to $914.34 and palladium fell 2.1% to $1,465.80.

(With inputs from Reuters)