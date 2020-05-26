HNIs turn to low-return products; tax-free bonds, FDs preferred choices

Risk-averse wealthy investors, who have pulled out money from credit-risk funds, are looking at a number of alternatives in the debt segment, notwithstanding the lower post-tax returns.

The options range from tax-free bonds, bank fixed deposits, and RBI 7.75 per cent savings bonds for the ultra-conservative to gilt funds, corporate bond funds, banking and PSU funds, and sovereign bond funds for others. “Investors have burnt their fingers in credit-risk funds and AT1 bonds of YES Bank and become risk-averse. The safety of capital has gained primacy over returns, which is why a ...