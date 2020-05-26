JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Wealth managers advise clients to invest in US-oriented offshore products

Domestic mutual funds increase ownership of Nifty companies in Q4
Business Standard

HNIs turn to low-return products; tax-free bonds, FDs preferred choices

Tax-free bonds, FDs, RBI 7.75% bonds, gilt funds preferred choices

Topics
HNIs | tax-free bonds | Fixed deposits

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Risk-averse wealthy investors, who have pulled out money from credit-risk funds, are looking at a number of alternatives in the debt segment, notwithstanding the lower post-tax returns.

The options range from tax-free bonds, bank fixed deposits, and RBI 7.75 per cent savings bonds for the ultra-conservative to gilt funds, corporate bond funds, banking and PSU funds, and sovereign bond funds for others. “Investors have burnt their fingers in credit-risk funds and AT1 bonds of YES Bank and become risk-averse. The safety of capital has gained primacy over returns, which is why a ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 00:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU