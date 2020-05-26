Importers cite masoor and tur shortage, want duty on inward shipments eased

Importers of have urged the government to relax import duty on at least two varieties - masoor and tur - that are in short supply in India and whose prices have shot up sharply since the nationwide began on March 25.

“The government needs to relax import duty of 33 per cent on masoor and 10 per cent on tur to allow their import and help ease retail prices. There is no need to relax 50 per cent import duty on chana as supply is adequate,” said Bimal Kothari, Managing Director, Pancham International, a Mumbai-based importer and trader of

The lockdown, which was initially imposed for three weeks till April 14, and later extended thrice, brought factory operations and movement of goods to a standstill. While dal processing units continued to operate with less than 30-40 per cent installed capacity, transportation of was impacted, causing a sharp increase in retail prices even as wholesale prices remained subdued on increased rabi season arrivals.

Citing the increase in retail prices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest periodic policy released on Friday expressed concerns about pulses inflation.

“Among the pressure points, the elevated level of pulses inflation is worrisome, and warrants timely and swift supply management intervention, including a reappraisal of import duties,” RBI governor Shaktikant Das had said while announcing the credit policy.

“The RBI’s concern was focusing perhaps on retail prices of all pulses that have shot up sharply not because of supply shortage but due to retailers taking undue advantage of nationwide by jacking up prices in spite of supply abundance. In fact, consumers rushed for stocking of essential commodities including pulses amid fear of supply shortage. Hence, their prices jacked up,” said Kothari.

Data compiled by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution showed average price of masoor dal has risen by 14 per cent in the past two months, to trade currently at Rs 76 a kg as against Rs 68 quoted prior to the The moong dal average price rose by 13 per cent to trade at Rs 112 a kg currently, from a level of Rs 97 on March 25, the beginning of the first lockdown. Urad, tur and chana dal have also become costlier by 6 per cent and 9 per cent during this period.

Interestingly, all varieties of pulses (dal) posted price increases between 6 per cent and 14 per cent in the wholesale during the past two months, due to interruption in transportation from wholesalers to the retailers. By contrast, prices of raw (whole) pulses declined during the last two months with most of them are trading currently below the minimum support price (MSP).

“Overall consumption of pulses has declined due to closure of sweets, farsan, snacks and other such bulk consumers including hotels, restaurants and caterers. But, given that the fourth round of lockdown is ending on May 31 and state governments are set to open the economy gradually, their consumption is going to move up,” said Jitu Bheda, Chairman, India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA).

After achieving self sufficiency with a production of 25.42 million tonnes in 2017-18, India’s pulses production was declined to 22.08 million tonnes for 2018-19. The Union Ministry of Agriculture in its third advanced estimated forecast India’s total pulses output at 23.01 million tonnes against their total estimated annual consumption of 25.5 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, trade sources said that National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) has decided to release raw pulses. Earlier, Nafed had decided to release processed pulses to avoid delay in their supply to consumers.