Indian Oil hints at fuel price hike if global crude prices stay elevated

India’s largest oil marketing company, (IOC), said it will have to increase retail prices of both and "in case international crude oil prices continue to remain at such high levels”. The state-owned company issued the unusual press release on Monday, as the benchmark crude price (Brent) hovered at $74.01 in world

The warning comes just days after the GST Council, the forum of India’s state finance ministers and union FM, decided it was not yet time to bring fuel under the ambit of GST. There were expectations on the street that there could be some reduction in the price of the fuels if the rates came under GST. The current retail price of is Rs 101.19 per litre and costs Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi. Though prices are supposed to be revised by the oil marketing companies (OMC), often led by Indian Oil, it has not happened for more than two months since July 17th.

In an interesting development, petroleum minister Hardeep Puri spoke with the Saudi Arabian oil minister Abdul Aziz bin Salam Al Saud last Friday. It was the second such contact between them since Puri took over in July. “Had a warm exchange with HRH Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of of Saudi Arabia. Discussed similarities of our vision and the important role the sector plays in our overall strategic partnership," the Indian minister had tweeted. However the company’s release indicates that despite the cordiality, softening of prices in the international is not on the cards.

The release by Indian Oil is obviously meant to deflect public annoyance over the sustained rise in the price of fuel at the pumps. “Retail prices of and in India are also likely to be affected with the surge in international oil prices. During the last ten days itself, international crude oil prices have increased by around $3/bbl. However, no increase in the retail prices of Petrol and Diesel have been carried out by OMCs yet. In case international crude oil prices continue to remain at such high levels, increase in retail prices going forward will be inevitable," the company said in a statement.