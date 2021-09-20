Indian Oil hints at fuel price hike if global crude prices stay elevated

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
India’s largest oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said it will have to increase retail prices of both petrol and diesel "in case international crude oil prices continue to remain at such high levels”. The state-owned company issued the unusual press release on Monday, as the benchmark crude price (Brent) hovered at $74.01 in world markets.
The warning comes just days after the GST Council, the forum of India’s state finance ministers and union FM, decided it was not yet time to bring fuel under the ambit of GST. There were expectations on the street that there could be some reduction in the price of the fuels if the rates came under GST. The current retail price of petrol is Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel costs Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi. Though prices are supposed to be revised by the oil marketing companies (OMC), often led by Indian Oil, it has not happened for more than two months since July 17th.
In an interesting development, petroleum minister Hardeep Puri spoke with the Saudi Arabian oil minister Abdul Aziz bin Salam Al Saud last Friday. It was the second such contact between them since Puri took over in July. “Had a warm exchange with HRH Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia. Discussed similarities of our energy vision and the important role the energy sector plays in our overall strategic partnership," the Indian minister had tweeted. However the company’s release indicates that despite the cordiality, softening of prices in the international markets is not on the cards.
The release by Indian Oil is obviously meant to deflect public annoyance over the sustained rise in the price of fuel at the pumps. “Retail prices of Petrol and Diesel in India are also likely to be affected with the surge in international oil prices. During the last ten days itself, international crude oil prices have increased by around $3/bbl. However, no increase in the retail prices of Petrol and Diesel have been carried out by OMCs yet. In case international crude oil prices continue to remain at such high levels, increase in retail prices going forward will be inevitable," the company said in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU