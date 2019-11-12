IPO listing-day returns: 40 scored in double digits between FY17 and FY19

JUST IN
Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Forty companies generated double-digit positive listing day returns during the last three financial years, with non-private equity backed companies performing better than their PE-backed counterparts. Of the 85 initial public offerings (IPOs) to hit the market between FY17 and FY19, 58 ended at a premium to their offer prices, with 40 generating double-digit returns, according to a report by KPMG.

Of the 26 firms that generated negative returns, seven delivered double-digit negative returns. In FY19, 10 out of 18 firms yielded 9 per cent negative returns on average, on the listing ...

First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 23:39 IST

