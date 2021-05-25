M-cap of BSE-listed companies at record $3 trillion: Thank broader rally

-
ALSO READ
India's market capitalisation slips below Rs 200 trillion, shows data
Red-hot rally: BSE firms' market capitalisation crosses Rs 200 trillion
India's m-cap to GDP ratio crosses 100% for first time in over a decade
Market cap of BSE-listed companies hits $3 trillion for the first time
PSU presence in Rs 1-trillion club shrinks in 2020; index declines 18%
-
The country’s dash to a $3-trillion market cap is more a case of teamwork, than a few members doing most of the heavy lifting. Sample this: The share of top 100 companies to India's total market cap (BSE-listed companies’ m-cap) is 67.3 per cent currently, less than what it has been when the nation hit previous milestones, such as $1 trillion, $1.5 trillion in 2007 or $2.5 trillion more recently in December 2020.
In 2007, when India’s m-cap topped the $1-trillion mark for the first time, the top 100 companies accounted for three-fourths of the total m-cap; at $1.5 trillion, the share was almost 80 per cent.
“This is a good sign as it means retail investors are creating wealth. Typically, retail investors dominate this space,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.
The increased share of companies beyond the top 100 is on account of a stellar run in stocks in the small- and mid-cap universe this year. The BSE Smallcap index is up nearly 30 per cent and the BSE Midcap index is up 21 per cent year to date. In comparison, the Sensex is just up 6 per cent.
ALSO READ: India attracts record FDI of $81 bn in FY21; Gujarat remains top recipient
“I won't say the contribution stocks outside the top 100 is not healthy but the risk is proportionately rising. The June quarter will be bad because of the impact of the second wave of Covid and also valuations because small-caps have gone up,” said G Chokklaingam, founder, Equinomics.
In 2017, when the $2-trillion m-cap milestone was achieved, the composition was similar to what it is now: Small- and mid-cap stocks were having a dream run. However, between January 2018 and March 2020, the broader market indices saw a massive correction.
Experts don’t rule out a similar script playing out this time around, too. “The market has to correct at some point; it's only a matter of time. Historically, small-caps outperform indices every three-four years but there is a massive correction after a while… at some point, as valuations become unsustainable,” said Chokklaingam.
Analysts point out valuations of mid- and small-caps are currently at a premium to historical levels on a trailing basis. Some are trying to justify the rally based on forward valuations by building lofty earnings growth estimates. “I doubt whether this rally could sustain as we are already in a bubble zone. We are already witnessing downgrades for the economy,” said Baliga.
Analysts say the m-cap-to-GDP ratio, which is currently around 113 per cent, is showing red flags. “Typically, 70-75 per cent m-cap-to-GDP is a good buy. Whenever the ratio has gone beyond 110 per cent, the markets have corrected. Anything above 100 per cent, we can say the market is overpriced," said Baliga.
Experts say the share of larger stocks can once again go up in future. “In India, over the last 10-15 years, large-caps have outperformed mid- and small-caps because the economy has not done so well over a longer period, " said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU