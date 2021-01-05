M-cap of BSE-listed companies zoom to record high of over Rs 191 trillion

-
Total market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE has zoomed to a record high of over Rs 191 lakh crore.
Till Monday's trade, markets recorded their ninth straight session of gain.
During this time, the BSE Sensex jumped 2,622.84 points or 5.75 per cent and closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time on Monday.
In the past nine trading sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have jumped a whopping Rs 12,89,863.39 crore to a record Rs 1,91,69,186.44 crore (USD 2.6 trillon).
Approval of two COVID-19 vaccines has brought cheers to the domestic market.
Also, positive global cues favoured the market sentiment.
In early Tuesday trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at Rs 1,91,25,467.48 crore.
Reliance Industries Limited is the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 12,49,218.49 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 11,50,105.91 crore).
In a memorable year 2020, the Sensex gained 15.7 per cent where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.
Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore in 2020 helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
