Amid new peak, m-cap of BSE-listed cos hits record high of over Rs 239 trn

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to a record high of Rs 2,38,95,478.59 crore in morning trade on Tuesday, driven by a rally in stocks, where the benchmark index also hit its lifetime peak of 53,402.03.
Rallying for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the 30-share BSE index was trading with a gain of 429.33 points or 0.80 per cent.
In the previous session, the Sensex rallied 363.79 points or 0.69 per cent.
Investors' wealth also gained by Rs 3,45,729.69 crore since Friday's close.
From the 30-share frontline companies pack, Titan was the biggest gainer with a jump of nearly 4 per cent followed by Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints.
"Fundamental support to the bulls has been coming from good corporate results. Now the macros are turning very positive with the declining fiscal deficit, rising tax collections, and now the excellent performance in exports. The PMI at 55.3 indicates a potential sharp turnaround in economic activity," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd, sentiments in the Indian market remained positive with the GST collection increasing and the manufacturing sector gaining a boost and posting the strongest rate of growth in the month of July amid easing of COVID restrictions.
