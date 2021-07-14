M-cap of BSE-listed firms touches record high, crosses Rs 233 trn

-
ALSO READ
Red-hot rally: BSE firms' market capitalisation crosses Rs 200 trillion
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's $3-trn market cap cheer amid Covid-19
India's m-cap to GDP ratio crosses 100% for first time in over a decade
India's market capitalisation slips below Rs 200 trillion, shows data
Market cap of BSE-listed companies hits $3 trillion for the first time
-
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 2,33,06,440.17 crore on Wednesday, mainly driven by optimistic sentiments in the broader market.
At close of trade, the BSE Sensex jumped 134.32 points or 0.25 per cent to 52,904.05, registering its second straight session of gains.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached the new record high of Rs 2,33,06,440.17 crore at the end of the day's trade. Investors' wealth has jumped Rs 1,42,806.24 crore in the two days of market rally.
"Despite negative global signals, domestic indices trimmed its early losses and soared high supported by robust Q1FY22 result expectations on IT sector and favourable economic outcomes," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.
IT companies Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys were the biggest gainers among the 30-share pack followed by L&T, Tata Steel, ITC and TCS.
On the other hand, Maruti, HUL, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India and Titan were among the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 0.24 per cent.
Sectorally, BSE IT, teck, capital goods, healthcare, and metal indices closed up to 2.25 per cent higher, while realty, oil and gas, energy and auto indices, among others, ended the day lower.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU