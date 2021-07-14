M-cap of BSE-listed firms touches record high, crosses Rs 233 trn

The of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 2,33,06,440.17 crore on Wednesday, mainly driven by optimistic sentiments in the broader market.

At close of trade, the Sensex jumped 134.32 points or 0.25 per cent to 52,904.05, registering its second straight session of gains.

The of BSE-listed companies reached the new record high of Rs 2,33,06,440.17 crore at the end of the day's trade. Investors' wealth has jumped Rs 1,42,806.24 crore in the two days of market rally.

"Despite negative global signals, domestic indices trimmed its early losses and soared high supported by robust Q1FY22 result expectations on IT sector and favourable economic outcomes," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

IT companies Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys were the biggest gainers among the 30-share pack followed by L&T, Tata Steel, ITC and TCS.

On the other hand, Maruti, HUL, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India and Titan were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 0.24 per cent.

Sectorally, IT, teck, capital goods, healthcare, and metal indices closed up to 2.25 per cent higher, while realty, oil and gas, energy and auto indices, among others, ended the day lower.

