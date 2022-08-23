NSE cautions investors against assured return products offered by 2 firms

-
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday warned investors not to fall prey to investment plans with guaranteed returns offered by entities Real Trader and Groww Stock.
The exchange pointed out that these entities are not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the NSE.
The cautionary statement comes after the NSE noticed that entities like "Real Trader" and "Groww Stock" operating through telegram channel and WhatsApp are offering investment plans with guaranteed returns.
"Investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any scheme/product offered by any entities/persons offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law," the exchange said in a statement.
The exchange last month also issued a similar advisory after information surfaced that an entity named Shares Bazaar Private Limited was offering investment plans with assured returns.
NSE began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.
