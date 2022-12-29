JUST IN
NSE cautions investors to stay clear of products offering assured returns
Defence procurement, pipeline offer strong growth for Bharat Dynamics
Arvind SmartSpaces hits new high in a weak market, rises 105% in 6 months
Stock of this sugar company has zoomed 100% in less than 3 months
Ashoka Buildcon gains 4% on securing orders worth Rs 755 cr
Sensex, Nifty set to gain for seventh straight year; smallcaps underperform
KFin Technologies makes listless debut; slips over 2% from issue price
Shriram Finance slips 7% as additional 174 mn shares get listed on bourses
Global slowdown, Union Budget: 5 factors that will guide markets in 2023
From SBI to IHCL: 23 stocks brokerages are betting for 2023
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Defence procurement, pipeline offer strong growth for Bharat Dynamics
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NSE cautions investors to stay clear of products offering assured returns

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has asked investors not to put their money in any scheme promising assured returns from investments in the stock market.

Topics
NSE | Stock Market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has asked investors not to put their money in any scheme promising assured returns from investments in the stock market.

The advisory comes after the bourse found that two entities -- Pruthvi Consultancy Services and KBK Advisory -- were offering such schemes and assuring guaranteed returns on stock market investments

The two entities are not registered either as members or authorised persons of any registered member of the NSE, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cautioning the investors, NSE asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.

Further, investors have been advised not to share their trading credentials such as user ID and password, and not to trade in the markets based on the tips/ recommendations provided by unregistered investment advisers.

"Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NSE

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.