NTPC, Power Grid Corporation get relief from tariff, returns overhang

The Central Electric Regulatory Commission's (CERC’s) draft regulation for April 2019-24 allays major concerns of the Street on regulated rate of returns for power utilities. Against the expectations of significant dilution in the regulated returns, the regulator proposed to keep them unchanged at 15.5 per cent for both generation and transmission.

This had remained a key matter of debate over the past two years since the reduction of regulated returns for renewable capacities. While the Street was factoring in 100-150 basis points (bps) reduction in returns, analysts at Kotak ...