Orient Cement zooms 21% in two days amid buzz of Adani Group eyeing stake
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

RIL, ONGC, BPCL: Hike in windfall tax may dampen short-term upside

The central Board of indirect taxes and Customs has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude, and aviation turbine fuel effective from January 3.

Topics
Reliance Industries | Crude Oil | ONGC Oil

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

oil
Centre raised windfall tax

Shares of Oil companies saw heavy selling pressure in the morning trades on Wednesday, after the central government hiked the windfall tax. Barring Reliance Industries and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, all other oil majors began Wednesday’s session on a strong note, but instantly noticed sell-off in the early hour.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 11:35 IST

